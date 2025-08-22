Arvind Iyer emerges winner in All India Chess Masters Mumbai FIDE Classical

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) Arvind Iyer has been crowned champion of the All India Chess Masters Mumbai FIDE Classical Tournament after finishing with seven points in eight rounds to edge out Darsh Shetty in a strong competition.

In fact, both Iyer and Shetty finished with seven points each but the former won the championship on super Buchholz tie-breaks.

Shetty finished as the runner-up position while the third position was claimed by International Master Vikramaditya Kulkarni, who accumulated 6.5 points.

The winner received a cash prize of Rs 40,000.

In women’s category, Woman Candidate Master Kriti Mayur Patel was adjudged as the Best Player, followed by Reya Banker and Pradeepa Jayapal who secured second and third place respectively.

Vinod Chaturvedi finished first in the veteran's category, followed by Guru Prasad Patil and Ashok Govindrao Patil at second and third. PTI DDV AT AT