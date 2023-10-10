Arya, Diljith share honours in LGB Formula 4

Coimbatore, Oct 10 (PTI) Arya Singh and TS Diljith shared a race win each in the LGB Formula 4 class in the 26th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway in Chettiapalayam here.

Arya stole the limelight winning both the races in style. It did raise his confidence level but despite that he decided to play it smart and straight.

Starting on pole, he quickly jumped into the lead. Diljith played catch up and, at one stage, even managed to surge ahead but Arya shut the door on him.

Diljith was in no mood to give up and surged ahead. From there, the duo exchanged positions a couple of times. Midway through, Tijil Rao of Dark Don Racing joined the action and had the large crowd roaring in delight.

Arya began to feel the heat but the deployment of a safety car came in as a breather. He managed to pull a gap and played it safe over the last five laps to take the lead and the flag.

The second race turned out to be really tight for Dark Don Racing as the reverse grid came into play. But the drivers did the team proud yet again sweeping the podium clean in the 20-lapper event.

Starting on P9, Diljith for once held his nerve despite the pressure from the back of the pack.

Having surged ahead from the back to the front, the Kerala racer upped the pace and kept increasing the lead to win in style.

Rao and Arya battled hard from the start to finish second and third respectively.

In the JK Tyre Novice Cup, Arjun S Nair and Neythan McPherson won a race each.

Championship leader Arjun pulled off a comfortable win in the first race but McPherson emerged victorious in the second race.

Hubballi's Sarvesh Balappa claimed the top spot in the JK Tyre 250 Cup, while Aldrin Babu of Chalakudy came second. Ashish Patel of Vadodara finished third. PTI SSC SSC KHS KHS