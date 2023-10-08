Arya, Diljith share honours in LGB Formula 4; Nair, McPherson dominate JK Tyre Novice Cup

Coimbatore, Oct 8 (PTI) Arya Singh and T.S. Diljith of Dark Don Racing shared a race win each in the LGB Formula 4 Class in the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Advertisment

Arya stole the limelight by winning both the races in style the other day. It did raise his confidence levels, but despite that he decided to play it smart and straight going into the opening race of the day, which turned out to be a tight affair.

Starting on pole, Arya quickly jumped into the lead. Diljith played catch up and, at one stage, even managed to scream ahead but Arya shut the door on him.

Diljith was not one to give in. He put the pedal to the metal a bit more and nosed ahead. From there, the duo exchanged positions a couple of times. Midway through, Tijil Rao (Dark Don Racing) joined the action and had the large crowd roaring in delight.

Advertisment

Arya began to feel the heat but the deployment of a safety car came in as a breather. He managed to pull a gap and played it safe over the last five laps to take the lead and the flag.

The second race turned out to be tight for Dark Don Racing as the reverse grid came into play. But they swept the podium clean in the 20-lapper event.

In the Novice Cup, Arjun Nair and Neythan McPherson won a race each. PTI AH AH UNG