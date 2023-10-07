Arya takes opening day honours in round 2 of JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing

Coimbatore, Oct 7 (PTI) Arya Singh of Dark Don Racing completed a grand double by winning both the blue riband LGB Formula 4 races, on the opening day of the second round of JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship, here on Saturday.

Arya began the day on an imperious note winning the opening race.

Starting from P3, the Kolkata racer quickly exerted his dominance and sneaked into the lead in the first lap itself while overtaking his senior teammate TS Diljith.

But Diljith kept up the pressure and got the lead back in the next lap only to hand it back to Arya.

However, with the safety car out in the fourth lap, it was expected the one behind the leader would make up the lost ground and press hard to narrow the gap. But, Arya drove with guile and precision to keep his nose ahead.

Diljith kept the pace on but could not find a way past and eventually had to content with the second spot.

Championship leader Tijil Rao of Dark Don Racing looked good to secure a third place but his joy was short-lived as Ruhaan Alva of MSport took him by surprise in the final corner for a place on the podium. PTI SSC AM SSC AM AM