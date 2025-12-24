Aryan birdies last hole to stay ahead in IGPL Sri Lanka

Colombo, Dec 24 (PTI) Aryan Roopa Anand dug deep after a rocky start to turn in a two-under 69 in the second round and stay ahead of a bunch of legends and rookie stars at the IGPL Invitational Sri Lanka here on Wednesday.

Overnight leader Aryan dropped two bogeys in the first four holes of the second day but salvaged the round with a last hole birdie to stay in the lead at 11-under with local amateur Kaya Daluwatte.

India's seasoned SSP Chawrasia was tied second at 10-under, while Jeev Milkha Singh, four times winner on the European and Japan Tours, was fourth after day 2 in the final event of the inaugural season of the Tour.

Gaganjeet Bhullar (67-67), winner of 11 Asian Tour titles, was tied fifth with former Asian Tour winner, Chiragh Kumar (71-63), IGPL's Order of Merit contender, Aman Raj (66-68) and rookie pro, Veer Ganapathy (67-67). They were 8-under after 36 holes.

The winner of IGPL UAE, Karandeep Kochhar (68) was ninth but only four shots behind the leader on a course, where big leads can disappear fast.

While Veer Ganapathy was in the top five Jyoti Randhawa’s son, Zoravar outscored his father for the second day running.

Zoravar (71-67) is now 4-under and T-12, while his father with 71-70 is three shots behind in T-31st place.

Jeev’s son, amateur Harjai (67) shot better than his father’s 2-under in the second round. Harjai (74-67) is now 1-under and Tied-23rd. PTI ATK APA APA