Aryan Club clinch Women's Club League One-Day title

Kolkata, May 13 (PTI) Aryan Club defeated Mohun Bagan AC by 47 runs to emerge champions in the CAB Women's Club Cricket League One-Day tournament here on Tuesday.

Electing to bat after the match was reduced to 25 overs a side, Aryan Club posted 175/4 at the 22 Yards Sports School Ground.

Tanushree Sarkar (76 off 50), Priyanka Bala (43 not out), Dyuti Paul (23) and Jhumia Khatun (18) impressed with the bat.

For Mohun Bagan, Diya Nandi bagged two wickets while Priti Mahata and Aradhya Kumari Tiwary claimed one wicket each.

Mohun Bagan were dismissed for 128 in 25 overs. Ankita Chakraborty top-scored with 42 runs.

For Aryan Club, Sritama Nandi (4/29), Jhumia (2/12) and Sinjini Sarkar (2/28) shared eight wickets.