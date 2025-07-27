Aryan, Likhith fail to progress at swimming World Championships

Singapore, Jul 27 (PTI) Indian swimmer Aryan Nehra fell short of qualifying for the final, while S.P. Likhith failed to make the semifinals in their respective events at the World Aquatics Championships here on Sunday.

Nehra, competing in the men's 400m freestyle, finished seventh in his heat and 37th overall with a time of 4:00.39s. The top eight swimmers advanced to the final. Australia's Samuel Short went fastest in the heats, clocking 3:42.07s.

Likhith, on the other hand, clocked 1:01.99s to finish 40th overall in the men's 100m breaststroke event. The top-16 qualified for the semifinals. Turkey's Nusrat Allahverdi touched the pad at 1:01.11s to be the fastest swimmer in the heats.