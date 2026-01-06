Asab, Anushka bag men's and women's double trap gold medals in National Shooting

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Veteran Indian shotgun shooter from Uttar Pradesh Mohammed Asab and Rajasthan's Anushka Singh Bhati clinched the men's and women's doubles trap titles respectively on the concluding day of competitions in the National Shooting Championships here on Tuesday.

Asab shot 27, 25, 28 and 21 across four rounds to claim the gold with an aggregate of 101. Former world champion Ankur Mittal, representing ONGC, finished close behind to claim the silver medal with 99 (26, 25, 24, 24), while Ketan Bhimjibhai Patel of Gujarat secured the bronze with 90 hits (25, 21, 23, 21).

The women's double trap national title went to Anushka, who topped the field with 77 hits (14, 18, 21, 24). The remaining podium places were decided via shoot-off, with Varsha Varman of Madhya Pradesh (16, 22, 15, 20) claiming the silver medal ahead of Gujarat's Yeshaya Hafiz Contractor who settled for bronze.

Yeshaya (16, 20, 18, 19), however, enjoyed a standout showing in the women's junior and youth categories, taking the gold medal in both categories, ahead of Krishika Joshi of Punjab, who took silver with 72, and Avani Alankar Koli of Maharashtra, who secured bronze with 71.

The same trio repeated their podium positions in the youth category.

In the junior men's category, Punjab's Bhai Shiraz Singh Sidhu emerged champion after a tie at the top, winning gold with 89+2 hits following a shoot-off. State-mate Keshav Chauhan settled for silver with 89 hits, while Tavrez Singh Sandhu, also from Punjab, completed an all-Punjab podium finish by winning bronze with 83 hits.

In the youth men's section, Manavrajinsinh Chudasama of Gujarat topped the standings with a score of 80. Jagatveer Singh of Punjab claimed silver with 78, while Samarjit Pranil Ingle of Maharashtra finished third to take bronze with 77 hits.

The conclusion of the double trap events brought the curtain down on a competitive season that saw over 17,000 participation and high-quality performances in rifle, pistol and shotgun events across all age categories.