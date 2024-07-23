Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka in T20I series against India

Pallekele, Jul 23 (PTI) Charith Asalanka was on Tuesday named captain of the Sri Lankan T20 team for the three-match series against India, starting here on July 27.

The batter takes over the leadership role from spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who led the island nation in the T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies last month.

The 27-year-old comes with considerable captaincy experience. In the absence of Hasranga, who was facing suspension, Asalanka captained Sri Lanka in two T20Is on the tour of Bangladesh earlier this year.

A former Sri Lankan U-19 captain, he also led Jaffna Kings to the LPL title this season.

Dinesh Chandimal has made a comeback to the team while the uncapped Chamindu Wickramasinghe also finds himself in the 16-member squad.

The Indian team landed here on Monday night for the series, which also features three ODIs scheduled next month.

Sri Lanka squad: ============ Charith Asalanka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando.