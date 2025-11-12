Ashi, Anjum, Sift miss 50m rifle 3P finals at World Championships

Cairo, Nov 12 (PTI) Ashi Chouksey and Olympian Anjum Moudgil missed out on a place in the finals of the women's 50m rifle 3-positions event, finishing 15th and 17th respectively in qualification at the ISSF World Championships, here on Wednesday.

While Ashi shot 588, the seasoned Anjum managed 587. The third Indian in the fray, Olympian Sift Kaur Samra finished in 48th place with a score of 580.

Norway’s Jeanette Hegg Duestad, who topped the qualification with a superb 595, went on to become the world champion by shooting 465.8 in the eight-shooter final.

Switzerland's 17-year-old Emely Jaeggi won the silver with a score of 465.3 - a junior World record - while Seonaid Mcintosh of Great Britain took the bronze medal.

India maintained their second position behind China in the medal tally with three gold, five silver and three bronze, while China have eight gold and a total of 15 medals.

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat will be in action on Thursday as the precision stage of 25m sports pistol will get underway.