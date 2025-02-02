Ashi Chouksey smashes national record in 50m rifle 3 positions at National Games

Dehradun, Feb 2 (PTI) Asian Games bronze-winning shooter Ashi Chouksey of Madhya Pradesh broke the women's 50m rifle 3 positions national record on her way to the gold medal at the 38th National Games here on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Chouksey, who won a silver in 50m rifle 3 positions and a silver in 10m air rifle team event at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, scored an exceptional 598, breaking the previous record of 594 set by Sift Kaur Samra in 2023.

"I worked very hard for this, and I believe the credit goes to everyone who has supported me including my coach, sponsors, family, and friends," Chouksey said after her win.

"Each one of them has played a role in my victory today. This is a moment of pride for me, especially because there was no one from my sport before, and here I am, achieving this milestone." Chouksey's precision and consistency across kneeling, prone and standing positions was impressive and her record-breaking feat reinforces her status as one of the country's top rifle shooters.