Ashley's second-half strike hands Jamshedpur 1-0 win over Indian Navy in Durand Cup

Kolkata, Aug 17 (PTI) Ashley Koli's second-half header handed Jamshedpur FC their first win of the 132nd Durand Cup, as they beat Indian Navy football team by a solitary goal in Group B here on Thursday.

Ashley found the all-important winner in the 70th minute of the game.

Mumbai City are sitting pretty at the top of the group with six points, while Jamshedpur and Mohammedan Sporting are on three points each.

Steven Dias made six changes to Jamshedpur's playing XI that went down 0-5 against Mumbai City FC in their previous match.

It was end-to-end football from the word go with Ashley and Sadhu Marandi showing great intent for the Red Miners, while experienced P M Britto and Pintu Mahata were the main threats for Indian Navy upfront.

After a barren first half, the winner came in the 70th minute when Ashley headed in from a corner.