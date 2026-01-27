Ashmita Chaliha enters main draw at Thailand Masters

Bangkok, Jan 27 (PTI) India's Ashmita Chaliha notched up two fighting wins to progress to the women's singles main draw at the Thailand Masters Super 300 badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old from Guwahati, who was part of the gold-medal winning Indian team at the 2024 Asia Team Championships in Selangor, defeated Chinese Taipei's Hung Yi-Ting 21–15, 12–21, 21–12 in 42 minutes in her opening qualification match.

Later, Ashmita quelled a spirited challenge from Korea's Kim Joo Eun 21–11, 10–21, 21–16 in 45 minutes.

She will face fellow Indian Devika Sihag in the main draw.

In another match, Shreya Lele lost to Indonesia's Ni Kadek Dhinda Amartya Pratiwi 12–21, 21–12, 15–21 in the qualification stage.

In mixed doubles qualification, M Jaglan and L Jaglan lost to Chinese Taipei's Bo-Yuan Chen and Sung Yi-Hsuan 12–21 8–21 in a lop-sided contest.

In the men's doubles, P Krishnamurthy Roy and S Pratheek K lost to Malaysia's fourth seed N Azriyn and Tan W K 20–22, 20–22, while the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam suffered a 14–21, 12–21 loss to Indonesia's F Kusuma and M Puspitasari, seeded fifth, in 33 minutes. PTI ATK AH AH