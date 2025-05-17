Ashok Hall, South Point emerge champions

Kolkata, May 17 (PTI) Ashok Hall and South Point High School stole the limelight on the final day of the 50th All India Invitation Schools Regatta, clinching two gold medals each and emerging overall champions in the girls and boys categories respectively at the Lake Club here on Saturday.

For South Point, Sanskar Chandra and Devansh Chakraborty delivered standout performances, winning both the junior boys' double scull and coxed fours events.

In the girls' section, Ashok Hall's Ritsika Das and Sriya Laha impressed with a double gold, triumphing in the senior girls' double scull and coxed fours.

Final Results: Junior Girls Double Scull: Ballygunge Siksha Sadan bt Delhi Public School Junior Boys Double Scull: South Point bt Jagadamba High School Senior Girls Double Scull: Ashok Hall bt South Point Senior Boys Double Scull: Lake Point bt Khalsa High Junior Girls Coxed Fours: Delhi Public School bt Ballygunge Siksha Sadan Junior Boys Coxed Fours: South Point bt Future Hope Senior Girls Coxed Fours: Ashok Hall bt Modern High School Senior Boys Coxed Fours: Khalsa High bt La Martiniere for Boys'. PTI TAP AH AH