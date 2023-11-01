Ashok Malhotra apologises for 'second-class citizens' remark about Assam team

Mohali, Nov 1 (PTI) Former India cricketer Ashok Malhotra on Wednesday apologised for his disparaging remarks in which he labelled the Assam players of his time as "second-class citizens".

Advertisment

Malhotra made the remark after Bengal suffered a shock loss to Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy pre-quarterfinals in Mohali on Tuesday.

Malhotra, who also coached Bengal after his playing days, said on air, "Humare zamane mein Assam ke team ko second-class citizens mana jata thaa (During my playing days, the Assam team was called second-class citizen." A day later, Malhotra, who played seven Tests and 20 ODIs for the country, issued an unconditional apology on X following an uproar, saying, "I apologise profusely if I have hurt Assam people's sentiments with my comments during the Assam v Bengal game last evening.

"I am sorry. It was totally unintentional and was trying to speak about their progress. I regret it and give an unconditional apology." Meanwhile, in the match, Assam captain Riyan Parag had notched up his seventh consecutive half-century as his team thrashed Bengal by eight wickets to qualify for the SMAT quarterfinals.

Advertisment

A video of Parag gesturing towards the commentary box and showing his displeasure with Malhotra's comments has gone viral on social media. Parag had smashed an unbeaten 31-ball 50.

In the video, Parag can be seen gesturing that the Assam team today is far superior to their Bengal counterparts.

Assam were powered by an all-round show by Parag, who had earlier returned with figures of 4-0-23-2 with the ball. Akash Sengupta's 3/29 also played a part in restricting Bengal to a modest 138/8 in their 20 overs.

Invited to bat, a few Bengal batters got starts but failed to convert them into big knocks.

Assam completed the chase in 17.5 overs for the loss of two wickets. PTI AM AM AH AH