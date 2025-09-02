Ashu Malik guides Dabang Delhi to seven-point win over Bengaluru Bulls

Visakhapatnam, Sep 2 (PTI) A dominant Dabang Delhi KC secured an impressive 41-34 win over Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Tuesday.

A late fightback from the Bulls wasn’t enough, as Ashu Malik (15 points), Neeraj Narwal (7), and strong defensive efforts from Surjeet Singh, Fazel Atrachali and Saurabh Nandal sealed the win for Delhi.

Alireza Mirzaian’s Super 10 was the only highlight for the Bulls.

Dabang Delhi made a dominant start against Bulls, surging to a commanding lead.

Malik was at the forefront, picking up quick raid points, with the highlight being a brilliant Super Raid, dismissing Yogesh, Aashish Malik and Ankush Rathee in one swoop, swinging the momentum heavily in Delhi’s favour.

The Bulls were dealt a further blow when Surjeet Singh’s strong tackle on Mirzaian inflicted the first ALL OUT of the match.

That setback meant the Bulls trailed 13-5 at the 10-minute mark.

Dabang Delhi carried their early momentum into the latter stages of the first half, maintaining a firm grip into the break with a 21-11 lead.

For the Bulls, Alireza offered some resistance with four raid points, while Aashish’s efforts gave them a brief spark.

However, repeated setbacks — including two dismissals of Sanjay and unsuccessful raids by Akash — kept them on the back foot.

For Bengaluru, Aashish and Alireza tried to offer resistance with successful raids, but the rest of the unit struggled to make an impact.