Ashu Malik stars as Dabang Delhi KC beat Bengal Warriorz in PKL

Hyderabad, Nov 7 (PTI) Ashu Malik was on a roll to power Dabang Delhi KC to a 33-30 win over Bengal Warriorz in their Pro Kabaddi League match here on Thursday.

Malik recorded his seventh Super 10 in eight matches and contributions from Vinay and Ashish helped Dabang Delhi win the contest and more importantly, end their four-match losing run.

For Bengal Warriorz, Nitin Dhankar scored 15 points.

Bengal Warriorz started the game on the front foot as Maninder Singh and Fazel Atrachali recorded a bonus and a tackle point each.

But the Warriorz were not able to sustain the pressure as Dabang Delhi KC kept making steady progress.

Ashish helped Delhi level terms and a couple of errors from Bengal Warriorz gave Dabang Delhi KC the lead.

In the closing stages of the first half, Dabang Delhi KC led by six points as they inflicted an all-out on the Bengal side to lead 19-13.

Dhankar picked up his Super 10 early in the second half, almost singlehandedly keeping the Bengal Warriorz in the contest.

Dabang Delhi KC continued their forays in the second half, with Ashu and Vinay entering the party for their side.

On the other hand, Nitin was the main aggressor for the Bengal Warriorz but lacked support.

Towards the end of the game, Dhankar managed to reach 15 points and closed the gap down to four points. However, Malik completed his Super 10 to take his team over the line.