Ashu propels Dabang Delhi to comeback win against Tamil Thalaivas

Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) Dabang Delhi erased a 13-point deficit to clinch a 45-43 win over Tamil Thalaivas in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match here on Wednesday, with Ashu Malik emerging the star for the winners, scoring 18 raid points.

Thalaivas were off the blocks in style, effecting an 'all out' in the opening minutes.

Narender, who also scored 18 raid points, ran through the Dabang Delhi defence with his raids as the Thalaivas soared to a 9-2 lead in no time.

Ashan Kumar's side secured another 'all out' in the 15th minute to take a massive 22-9 lead.

Dabang Delhi, who have already qualified for the playoffs, failed to get going as captain Ashu was the only one keeping the scoreboard ticking.

Thalaivas went into the interval leading 25-14.

Dabang Delhi made a good start to the second period, inflicting an 'all out' in the 24th minute to reduce the deficit to just five points at 25-20.

However Narender came up with a 'Super 10' to again give the Thalaivas a 12-point lead at 34-22.

Just when it looked like the odds were stacked against Dabang Delhi, Meetu Sharma came up with a 'super raid' followed by Dabang an 'all out'.

With six minutes to go, Dabang Delhi were trailing by five points at 33-38.

A raiding masterclass by Ashu helped Dabang Delhi, level the scores at 38-38 and then a fine tackle from Manu on Narender in the 39th minute earned the winners an 'all out'.