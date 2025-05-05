Ashutosh, Stubbs lead DC recovery after top-order collapse to post 133/7 vs SRH

Hyderabad, May 5 (PTI) Delhi Capitals recovered from a top-order collapse to post 133 for seven against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL clash here on Monday.

Reduced to 29/5 in 7.1 overs after incisive spells from SRH skipper Pat Cummins (3/19) and Jaydev Unadkat (1/13), DC were rescued by Tristan Stubbs (41 not out) and No. 8 Ashutosh Sharma, who struck a brisk 41 off 26 balls (2x4, 3x6).

The duo added 66 runs in 45 balls for the seventh wicket to lift the team to a respectable total.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 133/7 in 20 overs (Ashutosh Sharma 41, Tristan Stubbs 41 not out; Pat Cummins 3/19, Jaydev Unadkat 1/13). PTI TAP ATK