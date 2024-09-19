Ashwin, Jadeja power India to 339/6 at stumps on Day 1

Chennai: India recovered well from early hiccups to end day one at 339 for six against Bangladesh in the opening Test of the two-match series here on Thursday.

India lost three wickets each in the morning and post-lunch session to reach 176 for six at tea with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting a patient 56.

But it was counter-attacking seventh-wicket unconquered partnership of 195 runs off 227 balls between centurion Ravichandran Ashwin (102 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (86 not out) that took Bangladesh by surprise.

Pacer Hasan Mahmud (4/58), who claimed the wickets of India skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kolhi in the opening session, added one more to his tally in the form of Rishabh Pant.

Nahid Rana (1/80) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (1/77) picked up a wicket each.

But the Bangladeshi bowlers fell flat in front of Ashwin and Jadeja as they failed to pick up a single wicket in the final session of the day.

Brief Scores: India: 339 for six in 80 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 102 batting, Ravindra Jadeja 86 batting, Yashasvi Jaiswal 56; Hasan Mahmud 4/58).