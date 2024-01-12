Ashwini-Tanisha out of Malaysia Open women's doubles in quarterfinals

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 12 (PTI) India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto suffered a straight game loss to Japan's Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi in the women's doubles quarterfinals at Malaysia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament here on Friday.

Advertisment

The world no. 24 Indians, who created a flutter after stunning former world no. 1 and twice world champions Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara on Thursday, couldn't sustain the same performance against the combination of Iwanaga and Nakanishi, going down 15-21 13-21 in a 39-minute match.

This was the Indian pair's second loss to the world no. 15 Japanese duo, having suffered a narrow defeat in the finals of the Syed Modi International Super 300 in Lucknow last month.

Ponnappa and Crasto had claimed the Guwahati Masters Super 100, besides reaching the finals in two more events in Lucknow and Odisha last month. PTI ATK PDS PDS