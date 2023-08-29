Asia Cup 2023: Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha back in Sri Lanka squad

Colombo, Aug 29 (PTI) Seamers Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan along with all-rounder Dushan Hemantha made a comeback to Sri Lankan squad for the Asia Cup, starting Wednesday.

Sri Lanka's Asia Cup squad has been severely depleted by injuries, forcing key players to miss the competition.

Fernando and Madushan come in as ideal replacements for Dushmantha Chameera (pectoral tear), Dilshan Madushanka (oblique tear), and Lahiru Kumara (side-strain), who have been sidelined with various injuries.

As for Hemantha, he replaces spin bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who is nursing a thigh strain.

The 15-member unit will be captained by Dasun Shanaka while opening batter Kusal Mendis will be his deputy.

The squad doesn't include veterans Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal.

Considering the team's batting prowess, although available for selection, Avishka Fernando misses out, having been infected by COVID last week.

The Lions play their opening match against Bangladesh on Thursday in Pallekele.

SL Asia Cup squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Charith Asalanka, Dananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Mahesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan. PTI AYG KHS KHS