Asia Cup 2025 in numbers -- Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav shine the brightest

Dubai, Sep 29 (PTI) The just-concluded Asia Cup was deeply saturated with off-field drama. But even amidst the bedlam, there were sparks of brilliance, emergence of new stars and tears of failure.

From a team perspective, India remained unconquered in seven matches, though Sri Lanka stretched them to the Super Over in an inconsequential Super 4s match and the final against Pakistan went into the final over of the tournament.

Pakistan won their matches except the three fixtures against tIndia, but defending champions Sri Lanka disappointed with losses against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Afghanistan promised a lot but delivered little as they failed to make it to the Super 4s.

Here PTI does the number-crunching as an intriguing, emotionally-draining tournament comes to a close.

* This was India's 9th Asia Cup title (combined in ODI and T20I formats), and this was also India's 9th straight win against Pakistan while chasing in T20Is.

* India's Abhishek Sharma justified his world number one status in T20Is with 314 runs from 7 matches with three half-centuries and a highest score of 75. His average stood at 44.85 and strike-rate an astounding 200.00.

* India captain Suryakumar Yadav struggled in the tournament, making just 72 runs from seven matches with a highest of 47 not out. His deputy Shubman Gill was also patchy with 127 runs from seven matches with a highest of 47.

* Tilak Varma emerged one of the stars of the tournament with 213 runs from seven matches with the match-winning knock of 69 not out in the final against Pakistan which was also his highest of the tournament.

* India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who missed out the summit clash, due to an injury, had an ordinary tournament with 48 runs from six matches and four wickets for 120 runs at an economy of 8.57.

* He was pulled up for his gun-firing celebration in the Super 4s match against India, but opener Sahibzada Farhan was the top batter for Pakistan with 217 runs in seven matches with two half-centuries and a highest score of 58.

* Fakhar Zaman was the other notable performer with the bat for Pakistan, making 181 runs from seven matches with a highest of 50.

* The lone century of the tournament, however, came from the bat of Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka who smashed 107 against India in the Super 4s, But his ton eventually went in vain as his side lost in the Super Over.

* Most of his batting team-mates struggled except Kusal Perera who accumulated 146 from six matches.

* Pakistan captain Salman Agha's tournament run tally was eerily similar to his Indian counterpart Suryakumar -- 72. The all-rounder, a capable off-spinner, inexplicably under-bowled himself -- just two overs for a solitary wicket.

* For Bangladesh, the fourth team in the Super 4s, Saif Hassan was the best batter with 178 runs from four matches with 69 being his highest score.

* India's Kuldeep Yadav was miles ahead of other bowlers with 17 wickets from seven matches, 10 scalps more than his nearest rival Shaheen Shah Afridi (10 wickets from seven matches). His best figures were 4/7 and the economy rate a measly 6.27.

* Kuldeep swelled his Asia Cup wicket tally (across ODI and T20I formats) to 36 to go past the previous record set by former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga -- 33.

* India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah did a decent job with seven wickets for 135 runs from five matches, with an economy of 7.43. * UAE's Junaid Siddique was the surprise package with his nine wickets from three group matches. His 4/18 against Pakistan, though in a losing cause, was among the best figures in a match in the tournament.

* Afghan star Rashid Khan disappointed with just three wickets from as many matches as his team crashed out in the group stage itself. PTI PDS UNG