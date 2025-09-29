Asia Cup: BCCI announces Rs 21 crore prize money for champions India

New Delhi: The BCCI will be giving the Asia Cup-winning Indian cricket team and its support staff a prize money of Rs 21 crore.

The Board made the announcement on its social media pages after the team defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in the final of the tournament in Dubai on Sunday.

"Three blows. 0 response. Asia Cup Champions. Message delivered. (Rs) 21 crores prize money for the team and support staff," the Board posted referring to India's unbeaten streak against Pakistan.

However, the body did not give details of the exact break-up of the fund.

The Indian team was, in fact, undefeated through the tournament, winning all its seven matches.

"The undefeated champions of ASIA. Congratulations Team India on a dominating win and 3-0 against Pak. Marvellous display by Tilak Verma and @imkuldeep18. A great show under pressure," posted Board vice president Rajeev Shukla.