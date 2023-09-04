Asia Cup: Indian bowlers flatter to deceive as Nepal score 230

Pallekele (Sri Lanka) Sept 4 (PTI) Fearless Nepal batsmen exploited a well below par effort by Indian bowlers to the hilt to post a competitive 230 in their Asia Cup match here on Monday.

Aasif Sheikh (58 off 97 balls), Kushal Bhurtel (38 off 25 balls) and Sompal Kami (48 off 55 balls) were impressive while tackling a pedigreed Indian attack after they were asked to bat first.

Nepal who were bundled out for 104 by Pakistan in their opening match, went off the blocks in a cracking style, reaching 65 for 1 in the first 10 overs.

Bhurtel was the engine room of their initial charge in their first international match against India. However, India will regret the two reprieves they gave to Bhurtel.

Shreyas Iyer dropped Bhurtel on 1 off Shami in the very first over. A little later Ishan Kishan spilled a chance behind the stumps off the same bowler when the batter was on 7.

Bhurtel was in no mood to look a gift horse in its mouth and took on Indian bowlers bravely.

The Nepal opener slammed pacer Mohammed Siraj over square leg for a six, and followed it with another maximum off Shardul Thakur over fine leg.

But Thakur brought India the first breakthrough soon when he induced an edge from Bhurtel and this time Kishan did not commit any mistake.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/40 in 10 overs) joined the act with three wickets between the 16th and 21st overs to reduce Nepal to 101 for 4.

The left-arm spinner dismissed captain Rohit Paudel, Kushal Malla and Bhim Sharki to slow down Nepal’s progress.

Sheikh, however, kept his end going with a pragmatic approach amid multiple rain interruptions.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (0/34 in 10 overs) was expected to pose a big threat to the Nepal batsmen. But Sheikh played him well, reading his googlies and the only time he looked in trouble was when the Indian bowled the deliveries that skidded away from him.

However, Siraj ended Sheikh’s stay with a delivery that climbed on him which he jabbed uppishly to Kohli.

Dipendra Airee and Kami played some daring shots and added 50 runs for the seventh wicket as Jasprit Bumrah-less Indian bowlers and fielders struggled for a cohesive outing. Nepal will be hoping that India can at least be stretched when their turn comes to bowl. PTI UNG KHS KHS