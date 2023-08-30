Asia Cup: Pakistan win toss, elect to bat against Nepal

Multan: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat in the opening match of the Asia Cup against Nepal here on Wednesday.

The Pakistan skipper said there is no extra pressure of playing at home and the payers just want to enjoy "our cricket and give our best".

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel said on their Asia Cup debut that his players were happy to be playing on the big stage.

"The players and people (are) happy as it's their first Asia Cup game. We are used to these conditions, it's a beautiful wicket to bat on." Teams: Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (w), Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.