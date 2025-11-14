Asia Cup Rising Stars: Vaibhav Suryavanshi smacks second fastest T20 ton by an Indian batter

Doha, Nov 14 (PTI) Young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi struck the joint second fastest century by an Indian batter in T20 cricket, off 32 balls, for India A against United Arab Emirates in the Asia Cup Rising Stars competition here Friday.

The 14-year-old opening batter smacked a total of 15 sixes and 11 fours to make 144 off 42 balls, while equalling the mark of India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant who had a 32-ball century for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in 2018.

His blitz powered India A to a huge total of 297/4 in 20 overs in which skipper Jitesh Sharma scored a 32-ball 83 (8x4s, 6x6s).

The record for the fastest century by an Indian batter in T20s is jointly held by Indian opener and world No 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma and Gujarat’s Urvil Patel, who both had scored 28-ball tons in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in 2024-25.

Suryavanshi, who made his debut in the IPL last season, already holds the record for the second fastest century in the competition off 35 balls, when he scored 101 off 38 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans. PTI DDV UNG