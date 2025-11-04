Asia Cup skirmishes: Haris Rauf gets two-match ban; Surya fined, Bumrah handed demerit point

Dubai, Nov 4 (PTI) India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf were on Tuesday fined for "bringing the game into disrepute" during the Asia Cup in September with the latter also copping a two-ODI suspension for accumulating four demerit points during the tournament.

Rauf was handed financial penalties of 30 per cent of his match fee for two incidents in two separate games against India, leading to a two-match ban in the ODI series against South Africa that began on Tuesday. The next game is on November 6 and he will sit out of that as well.

Rauf accumulated four demerit points for the two incidents which were converted into two suspension points as per ICC rules.

Suryakumar was penalised 30 per cent of his match fee for his comments supporting the Indian armed forces and showing solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack after the September 14 game between the two sides.

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was also handed one demerit point for making a "plane down" gesture after yorking Rauf in the final.

That Suryakumar will be fined 30 per cent for his comments was first reported by PTI on September 26.

In the September 14 game, Rauf was found guilty of offensive gestures depicting a plane crash, mocking the Indian military action under Operation Sindoor and alluding to the Pakistani claims that six Indian fighter jets were downed by it during the showdown.

He repeated the same gesture on September 28 while fielding near the boundary line trying to instigate a group of Indian fans.

Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan was also handed a demerit point but Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh was let off without a fine or demerit point.

In case of Farhan, he had indulged in mock gun fire celebrations after completing his fifty against India.

In the press release, the ICC stated that on September 14, 2025, "Suryakumar Yadav (India) was found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to conduct that brings the game into disrepute. He was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and received two demerit points." "S. Farhan (Pakistan) was found guilty of the same offence and was issued an official warning, receiving one demerit point." "Haris Rauf (Pakistan) was also found guilty of the same offence and fined 30 per cent of his match fee, resulting in two demerit points." Meanwhile in case of Arshdeep, it was about a social media clip in which he was seen mocking Pakistani fans but the ICC Match Referee didn't find it offensive. The reference was India vs Pakistan Super 4 game on September 21.

"Arshdeep Singh (India) was found not guilty of an alleged breach of Article 2.6, which pertains to using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting, and therefore no sanction was imposed." On the sanctions imposed for the actions on September 28 final, the ICC statement read: "Jasprit Bumrah (India) accepted a charge under Article 2.21 for conduct that brings the game into disrepute and the proposed sanction of an official warning, which resulted in one demerit point. As he accepted the sanction, no formal hearing was required." However Rauf, who had in an earlier hearing stated that he wasn't guilty was again found making objectionable gesture at Indian public.

"Following a hearing conducted by ICC Match Referee Richie Richardson, Haris Rauf (Pakistan) was again found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21. He was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and received two additional demerit points." "This takes Rauf's total to four demerit points within a 24-month period, resulting in two suspension points under the ICC's disciplinary framework.

"In accordance with the Code, Rauf is therefore suspended for Pakistan’s ODI games against South Africa on 4 and 6 November 2025," it further stated.

The two teams did not exchange handshakes during the tournament after the Indian team decided against it.

The tension hit a peak after the final when the title-winning Indians refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council's Pakistani head Mohsin Naqvi.

An irate Naqvi walked away with the trophy which has not been handed to the Indians till now. PTI KHS AH PM KHS PM PM