Asia Cup: Unbeaten Sri Lanka hope to tame Bangladesh again in opening Super Four game

Dubai, Sep 19 (PTI) A determined Sri Lanka will take inspiration from their unbeaten group campaign and start favourites against an inconsistent Bangladesh in the first Super Four match of the Asia Cup here on Saturday.

Ably led by Charith Asalanka, the Lankans finished on top of Group B with three wins from as many matches, ahead of Bangladesh and T20 World Cup semifinalists Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by six wickets before defeating Hong Kong and Afghanistan by four and six wickets respectively.

But the Lankans are very capable of collapsing as well. The Islanders almost lost against Hong Kong on Monday after opener Pathum Nissanka's fifty.

A brittle middle-order is the major concern for Sri Lanka as they were on the verge of a familiar nosedive against Hong Kong, just three weeks after they were bowled out for 80 by Zimbabwe in Harare.

Nissanka has been the standout performer for Sri Lanka with the bat, leading the run-scorers' list with 124 runs from three games, including two fifties.

After two sedate knocks, wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis finally came to the party with an attacking 74 off 52 balls against Afghanistan, much to the delight of the Lankans.

Left-hander Kamil Mishara too has been in good touch but Sri Lanka would look for contributions from the likes of skipper Asalanka, senior batters Kusal Perera and Dasun Shanaka in the middle-order.

In all the three group matches, Sri Lanka thrived while chasing and one would expect the Islanders to continue the same trend if they win the toss on Saturday.

Besides batting, the Sri Lankans have also been mighty impressive with the ball and ground fielding.

Right-arm fast bowler Nuwan Thushara is the fourth highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far with five scalps. Dushmantha Chameera too has been among wickets with the new ball.

Wanindu Hasaranga, Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka have tightened the screws in the middle overs.

But Sri Lanka are will miss the services of all-rounder Dunith Wellalage as he has returned home from the tournament after his father, Suranga, passed away on Thursday night, the same day when he was playing their final Group B match against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

Wellalage learned of his father's demise only after the match, and he left for Colombo on the earliest available flight.

It is also unclear whether the 22-year-old will return for the tournament or not.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, progressed to the Super Four stage on Sri Lanka's mercy. Had the Islanders lost against Afghanistan on Thursday, Bangladesh would have been out of the tournament.

Bangladesh started the tournament with an easy seven-wicket win over Hong Kong before going down to Sri Lanka by six wickets. They brought their campaign back on track after a narrow eight-run win over Afghanistan.

Bangladesh's inconsistent batting remains a major concern. The likes of skipper Litton Das, tournament's fourth-highest scorer with 96 runs, Saif Hasan, Tanzid Hasan and Towhid Hridoy will need to come up with consistent performances.

Bangladesh need overall improvement as their catching has also been below par and their bowlers have also often collapsed in the face of sensible and aggressive batting.

Bringing back Taskin Ahmed in place of Shoriful Islam against Afghanistan was a good move.

Bangladesh would also look towards Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman to unsettle the Lankan batters.

Teams (from): ========== Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c, wk), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin.

Match starts 8pm IST.