Asia Cup victory about courage, belief and playing for the flag: current and former players

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) India's victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup final was celebrated as a masterclass in courage, belief, and playing for the flag, with current and former stars heaping praise on the 'Men in Blue' as they clinched a record-extending ninth title.

Fireworks lit up the Dubai sky as Rinku Singh's boundary sealed a thrilling five-wicket victory, while young Tilak Varma anchored the chase with maturity beyond his years and Kuldeep Yadav delivered a match-turning spell with the ball on Sunday night.

"Congratulations to Team India on winning the Asia Cup This triumph is not just about lifting the trophy, it's about courage, belief and playing for the flag Special congratulations to Tilak, who showed maturity beyond years and proved that big stages are for brave hearts. This victory belongs to each and every member of the squad," fromer India batter VVS Laxman worte on X.

Former head coach Ravi Shastri lauded the composure of the youngsters.

"Great show of character by the boys in a tense final! A special knock by Tilak Verma - calm, composed, and clutch when it mattered most. That took nerves of steel! Top effort. Well done, lads!" Captain Suryakumar Yadav posted: "Special win, special team Every effort, every moment counted. Grateful to be part of this unit. The ASIA CUP CHAMPIONS " Former World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said the clash lived up to the hype.

"What a nerve-wracking game, truly befitting a final! India vs Pakistan, the stage doesn’t get any bigger than this and Tilak Verma lit it up Simply outstanding knock, holding the innings together under huge pressure and showing unbelievable maturity, then finishing it off with Shivam Dube in grand style @imkuldeep18 brilliant with the ball and @IamSanjuSamson steady as always.

"Proud of this team and the support staff for showing true character all through." Yuvraj also reserved special praise for his protege Abhishek Sharma, who was named Player of the Tournament.

"Big congratulations to sir Abhishek Sharma on winning your first Player of the Tournament award and for your consistent performances all thru! Keep working hard, enjoy the SUV and many more to come," yuvraj wrote.

ICC chairman Jay Shah hailed the Indian team’s consistency. India remained unbeaten in the tournament.

"Congratulations to #TeamIndia on lifting the Asia Cup 2025! A proud moment for Indian cricket as Team India showcases excellence, consistency, and character on the biggest stage.

"Kudos to the players and support staff for a stellar campaign." Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh was effusive in his praise for Tilak.

"Bharat ka Vijay Tilak. Congratulations Team India. Asia Cup Champions. Shabaash Tilak Verma,” he posted.

Pacer Mohammed Shami called it an "unbeaten run, unbreakable spirit -- India lifts the Asia Cup 2025 trophy! 9 titles and counting. From start to finish, India owned it! Asia Cup 2025 champs, unbeaten and iconic" Legendary women's team pacer Jhulan Goswami said: "Asia Cup champions. The fearless batting by Tilak and a beautiful spell by Kuldeep was a treat to the eyes. This team made the nation proud at every single step. Congratulations India." Ex India batter Sanjay Manjrekar summed it up: "The thing to love about India is the way they win matches. Even close ones. With such great swag!” Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan described Tilak’s innings as one of the finest in Indian cricket.

"Tilak Varma just played a Virat Kohli–like knock against Pakistan, that too in a final. Calm, composed, and clutch under pressure, easily the best innings of his career so far! Best innings of Tilak Varma’s career. Gap between India & Pakistan is huge. India is way ahead.” PTI APA PDS PDS