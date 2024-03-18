Asia Road Racing Championship: India's Kavin Quintal finishes race 2 of round 1 in top 15

Buriram (Thailand), Mar 18 (PTI) India's Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban finished 13th and 16th respectively in race 2 to fetch valuable points for the team in round 1 of the Asia Road Racing Championship here on Monday.

Quintal made a significant mark and finished race 2 of the Asia Production 250cc (AP250cc) class of ARRC in the top 15.

Starting 19th on the grid in the 10-lap race, Quintal started moving up from the first lap and remained consistent with his strong performance.

Competing with the best, Quintal took advantage of a few crashes on the track and continued to move up to cross the chequered flag at 13th position with a total time of 19:09.553s. His composure and steadiness during the race helped him score three points for the team. "Yesterday was disappointing for me as I couldn't make a mark, especially in the first race of the season. Today, I focussed to utilise my skills and machine efficiently to score points for the team," Quintal said.

On the other hand, Mohsin competed fiercely and gave tough competition to the international riders, demonstrating his strong skills.

He also remained consistent throughout and made no mistake to finish with a total time of 19:30.033s.

Unfortunately, he gained no points for the team.

"Today was a bit tough for me as I started from the 21st position. My goal was to stay steady and climb up the ranks without any errors on the track," Mohsin said.

"Today was a bit tough for me as I started from the 21st position. My goal was to stay steady and climb up the ranks without any errors on the track," Mohsin said.

"I competed fiercely with international riders and finished the race in 16th place. I've identified areas where I need to adjust my strategies for better performance in the next rounds." IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team has earned a total of five points, including both the races in round 1.