Asian Aquatics C'ships: India Water Polo teams suffer heavy defeats, Kazakhstan win Artistic golds

Ahmedabad, Oct 7 (PTI) India's water polo teams struggled in the preliminary rounds even as Kazakhstan emerged as the top nation in artistic swimming at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships, claiming six gold, two silver, and two bronze medals here on Tuesday.

India men's water polo team lost 11-35 to Japan and the women's side was defeated 4-23 by Uzbekistan in the preliminaries.

Uzbekistan's Khadicha Agzamova and Sabina Makhmudova clinched gold in the duet free event, while Kazakhstan secured top honours in the acrobatic routine. Thailand finished second overall with six medals (2 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze), and Uzbekistan joined them on the podium with seven medals (2 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze).

Japan overpowered India 35-11 in men's Group B to shatter India's dream of Asian Games qualification. Lowrey Jun led Japan's scoreboard with six goals, Captain Ura Enishi and Moriya Yuki scored 4 each, while Maeda Toshiyuki, Sakamaki Naru, Jo Hiroto, and Matsuno Ryosuke netted 3 apiece. Shoyama Yu and Takeda Ryuta added 2, and Yamamoto Ryotaro scored 1.

For India, Ankit Prasad top-scored with 4 goals, Sarang Ravindra Vaidya added 2, while Shreyas Vaidya, Bhagesh Kuthe, Pranav Mhatre, Uday Uttekar, and Vibhav Kuthe scored 1 apiece.

In women's Group A, Uzbekistan beat India 23-4. Gavashelashvli Elena starred with 6 goals, while Captain Yusupova Khilola, Salamatova Aziza, and Verklova Aleksa scored 4 apiece. Khusniyabonu Abdullaeva added 2, and Murtazaeva Komila, Andriyakhina Sofiya, and Talina Sofiya netted 1 each.

For India, Kripa Ranichithra and Prachetha Raghavendra Rao scored 2 goals each. PTI ATK ATK AH AH