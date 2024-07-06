Asian Billiards C'ship: Dhruv Sitwala defeats Pankaj Advani to clinch title

Riyadh, Jul 6 (PTI) Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani fell short in his quest to secure a hat-trick of titles, losing 2-5 to compatriot Dhruv Sitwala in the final of the 2024 Asian Billiards Championship here on Saturday.

Dhruv set the tone for the match with an impressive start, scoring 103 points, while Advani struggled to get on the board, finishing with no points.

Advani managed to improve his game, scoring 36 points, but Dhruv maintained his dominance with another 100. Advani found his rhythm in the third frame and outplayed Dhruv, achieving a remarkable 101. Dhruv, however, had an off-frame, scoring only two points.

Advani continued his momentum and scored a perfect 100, while Dhruv managed only 11 points. Dhruv’s consistency shone through as he scored 100 again.

His rival, unable to keep up, ended the frame with 64.

In the final two frames, Dhruv continued his streak with 101 and a 100, while Advani managed to score 23 and 0 as the former lifted the trophy.

"It was a thrilling match against a good friend of mine. Dhruv played the game really well and didn’t give any gap to recover. However, it was good to be here in Saudi for the first time and I hope to come back again soon and hopefully lift the title," Advani said in a release.

"I have always said that I understand the unpredictable nature of the sport and the competition was packed with some very formidable opponents.

"It was a fiercely contested championship and I am glad that I was in the final with a highly-competitive opponent, where I fell short. Nevertheless, I am taking all the learnings as a lesson for my future tournaments," he added.