Asian Championships: Sprinter Animesh shatters national record to bag men''s 200m bronze

Gumi (South Korea), May 31 (PTI) India's Animesh Kujur shattered the national record to bag the bronze medal in the men's 200m final at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships here on Saturday.

The 21-year-old clocked 20.32s to better his own national record of 20.40 to claim the final spot on the podium.

Japan's Towa Uzawa clinched the gold medal with a timing of 20.12 while Saudi Arabia's Abdulaziz Abdu I Atafi (20.31) took home the silver.

Kujur's bronze takes India's medal tally to 19, including eight gold. PTI APA UNG