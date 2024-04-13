Asian Ch''ship: Radhika settles for silver, Shivanee gets bronze

Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Apr 13 (PTI) Radhika settled for a silver, her second at the senior Asian Championships, while Shivanee Pawar won a bronze medal here on Saturday as top of podium finish continued to elude Indian wrestlers in the tournament.

Radhika, who won a silver at the U23 Asian Championships last year and finished second at the senior Asian Championships in 2022, put up a dominant show in her weight category. She won the first bout by technical superiority against Kazakhstan's Albina Kairgeldinova and then pinned Kyrgyzstan's Gulnura Tashtanbekova.

She lost to Japan's Nonoka Ozaki in the gold medal bout by technical superiority.

Shivanee (50kg) lost her quarterfinal 'by fall' to Ziqi Feng but made it to the bronze medal round after the Chinese entered the final. She edged past Mongolia's Otgonjargal Dolgojrav 9-7 in a high-scoring bout to earn a podium finish.

In 55kg, Tamanna lost her qualification round by a comprehensive 0-9 margin to Moe Kiyooka but since the Japanese reached the final, the Indian bounced back into medal contention. However, she could not make full use of the opportunity and lost the repechage round 0-4 to China's Min Zhang.

Pushpa Yadav (59kg) lost her bronze play-off 8-11 to Kazakhstan's Diana Kayumova, while Priya (76kg) suffered a defeat 'by fall; in her bronze medal bout against Kazakhstan's Elmira Syzdykova. PTI AT AT ATK