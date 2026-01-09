Asian Games beckon as Dahiya readies lethal double thigh hold

Diu, Jan 9 (PTI) India are set to unleash a new weapon at the Asian Games: a calm, quiet right-corner who waits for the perfect moment before crushing raiders with his lethal double thigh hold.

At the Khelo India Beach Games, Haryana’s march to another kabaddi final looked routine.

But one player did not look settled. Yogesh Dahiya, 21, stood on the mat with a sense of urgency, already thinking ahead.

Within days, he will walk into the national camp for the Asian Games in Japan -- his first senior India call-up after coming through the junior ranks.

For Dahiya, this is the chance he has been waiting for a long time.

“It gives a lot of exposure. It’s a platform to showcase your skills and get noticed for jobs,” he told PTI.

“I am excited to be part of the Indian camp. The aim is to play for India. I will give my everything and perform with full commitment.” Though raiders usually steal the spotlight, Dahiya forced his way into the headlines during the Pro Kabaddi League 12 auction when Bengaluru Bulls paid Rs 1.125 crore for him, briefly making him the most expensive Indian defender in league history and keeping him among the top five buys.

His rise is rooted in Haryana, a state known for producing tough, sport-loving athletes.

“In Haryana, people grow up on milk and curd. They are powerfully built. In almost every house, someone is a sportsperson -— kabaddi, wrestling, boxing, badminton, anything. There is a lot of motivation, families support you, and you stay focused on sport.” ` As a boy from Prahladpur Kirolli, Dahiya wanted a sport that is attached to the 'mitti' (soil). For him, the choice was clear.

“There are only two such sports -- kabaddi and wrestling -- and I chose kabaddi. When I saw Pro Kabaddi on television as a kid, I decided I wanted to play. That’s how it started, and then the coaching and the journey followed.” Like every athlete, he had to overcome several setbacks.

“Struggle is part and parcel of any sport. There will be times when you are not selected or when you are injured, but you have to keep going and not give up. It’s a long journey to the top for every sportsperson." Dahiya already owns Junior World Cup gold and Junior National gold, and has played senior Nationals, but representing India at the senior level will be a first.

India are the defending Asian Games champions, having beaten Iran in a tense final at Hangzhou. Since kabaddi was introduced at the Games in 1990, India have won every title except one.

But Dahiya refuses to get carried away.

“I’m not thinking that far. If you start talking about outcomes, things can change. So I just focus on the basics and wait for my moment. Being patient is the key,” the young “silent killer” added.

That patience is exactly what makes him dangerous.

From his academy in Ganaur, coach Surender has watched Dahiya grow ever since he left his comfortable farming home and shifted to a rented room 30 kilometres away just to train.

“I saw him playing and told him to come to my centre. Five boys came from his village. They took a place on rent and have been staying there for about six years now... Such has been his dedication." The coach has no doubts about his pupil’s special weapon.

“He is a god-gifted talent. Nobody in the world has a better double thigh hold than him right now. He is the best in the business. No matter how good the raider is, at the top level he is among the very best. He deserves to be here... He just needs to keep believing in himself,” the coach concluded. PTI TAP BS BS