Asian Games champions Palak wins on first day of air pistol trials

Bhopal, Feb 29 (PTI) Reigning Asian Games champion Palak of Haryana won the women's 10m air pistol T3 trial here at the M.P. State Shooting Academy ranges on Thursday.

Palak overcame a challenge from Maharashtra's Shital Preetam Desai, who had earlier topped qualification with a score of 581. She shot 242 while Shital was second with 240.6. State mate Suruchi came third.

Rajasthan shooter Amit Sharma, who had won the team silver at the ISSF Junior World Championships in Changwon, South Korea last year, emerged victorious in the men's air pistol T3 event.

Amit shot 242.6 in the finals to pip Army's Sharvan Kumar who was 0.4 behind in the second spot with 242.2. Olympian Gurpreet Singh, also from the Army, came third with 221.7.

Sharvan was the best shooter in qualifying, tied with Haryana's Aditya Malra at 586. Amit Sharma scored 584 and was placed third after the qualification.