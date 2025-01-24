Asian Games equestrian gold winner Anush Agarwalla bids farewell to his horse Manni

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) India's Asian Games gold-winning rider Anush Agarwalla on Friday announced the end of a seven-year-old successful partnership with his horse Manni which 'retires' from competitive sport.

Agarwalla, who won a gold medal in the dressage team event and a bronze in the individual event at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, bid an emotional farewell to his equine partner.

He said Manni will "enter retirement" and will no longer compete.

"Manni gave me my many firsts -- my first Grand Prix, my first international Grand Prix, and my first international placings. He took me to the big international shows I had only dreamed of," Agarwalla said in an emotional video on Instagram.

"But most importantly, he taught me how beautiful it is when a horse and rider completely trust each other." The 19-year-old Manni played a key role in Agarwalla's rise in the equestrian world. From competing in prestigious Grand Prix events to gaining international recognition, Manni was crucial in shaping Agarwalla's career.

Last year, the 25-year-year from Kolkata became the first Indian rider to compete in the dressage event in the Olympics during the Paris Games.

Calling Manni his partner, teacher and a source of unwavering support, Agarwalla said, "Now it is your time to relax and enjoy the rest of your life the way you want to. I hope to enjoy your company for many, many years to come.

"You will always have a very special place in my heart. Thank you, Manni. You truly are the best." PTI ATK PDS PDS