Asian Games: India women hold Hong Kong 26-26 in second Pool encounter

Hangzhou (China), Sep 27 (PTI) The Indian women's handball team held Hong Kong to a thrilling 26-26 draw in its second group-stage tie of the ongoing Asian Games here on Wednesday.

For India, Menika, Nidhi Sharma, Sushma, Priyanka Thakur, Bhawana, Jyoti Shukla and Shalini Thakur found the back of the net.

The Indians were off to a shaky start, as they trailed Hong Kong marginally at the half-time break.

While they showed some fight-back in the following half and even managed to gain a slender lead at a point, they could barely hold on to it.

The Indians managed to secure the draw in the dying seconds of the fixture, with Menika equalising with just three seconds remaining on the clock.

India remains winless in its opening two meetings of the tournament, having lost its first match to Japan 13-41.

It will next be up against hosts China on Friday, followed by its final Pool game against Nepal on Saturday, as the Indians desperately need victories in these contests to stay in the semi-final contention.