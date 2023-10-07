Asian Games medal tally: India win historic 100th medal and still counting

New Delhi: India on Saturday won an unprecedented 100th medal at the Asian Games as the Indian Kabaddi team hit a Gold.

The 100 medals, and still counting, consist of 25 Gold, 35 Silver and 40 Bronze medals.

India had won 70 medals in the last edition in Indonesia where the country's athletes won 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze medals to record their best-ever performance.

On the back of a splendid show by the shooters (22) and track and field athletes (29 medals), who contributed 51 medals, India had already surpassed its best-ever show on Wednesday.

The Indian contingent won many surprise medals, the biggest being a women's table tennis team bronze by Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee, who humbled the mighty China in the semifinals.

Parul Chaudhary's sensational dash in the last 30 metres of the women's 5000m event will also be remembered for a long time as the Meerut runner snatched gold by edging Japan's Ririka Hironaka in a close finish.

Javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena's astonishing 86.77m throw that gave him a lead over superstar Neeraj Chopra for a brief period in the men's javelin event was another unforgettable moment.

Later Chopra won the gold, while Jena finished behind him to settle for a silver medal.

Canoers Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam's historic bronze in the men's double 1000m along with Ram Baboo and Manju Rani's third-place finish in the mixed 35km race walk were perfect examples that if athletes refuse to bow down to the hardships life throws, excelling in sports is possible.