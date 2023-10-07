Asian Games: Nation proud of players for bringing home 107 medals, says President Murmu

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) India's contingent signs off with an impressive show of skill and grit at the Asian Games and the nation is proud of the players who bring home 107 medals, setting new benchmarks of excellence, President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday.

Indian athletes touched the magical figure of 107 medals at the Asian Games in China with their blood, sweat and toil over the last fortnight to give the country an early Diwali gift.

"India's contingent signs off Asian Games with an impressive show of skill and grit! Congratulations to the Indian women and men kabaddi teams for their gold medals,” Murmu said in a post on X.

Indian men's cricket team also wins gold while men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty win India's first-ever badminton gold medal, she said.

"The nation is proud of the players who bring home 107 medals, setting new benchmarks of excellence,” Murmu said.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu said that India has created history by winning 100 medals at the ongoing Asian Games.

“India creates history by winning 100 medals for the first time at Asian Games! Our players have shown tremendous dedication, skills and character to reach the much awaited sports-milestone.

"Heartiest congratulations to the entire Indian contingent for the superlative achievement. The nation is extremely proud of each one of you. I wish you keep marching ahead and achieve still higher levels of accomplishments in the future," she said.

India had won 70 medals in the last edition of the Asian Games in Indonesia where the country's athletes won 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze medals to record their best-ever performance.