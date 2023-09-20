Asian Games: OCA acting president Randhir Singh says India can win more medals than last edition

Hangzhou (China), Sep 20 (PTI) Olympic Council Of Asia's acting president Randhir Singh feels that India can win more medals in the Hangzhou Asian Games than the 70 it won in the last edition.

Singh, a Olympian shooter and former secretary general of Indian Olympic Association, wished the country's athletes all the success in the Hangzhou Asian Games which opens formally on September 23.

"I would like to wish the Indian team great success. And, (I hope) we have more and more medals than we had the last time, which I'm sure we will achieve," Singh said in a video message on X (formerly Twitter).

"And, as the slogan says 'Ish baar, sau paar' (This time beyond 100). So, wish you all the best, and congratulations in advance. Looking forward to a great performance." He also interacted with the Indian contingent members at the Athletes Village.

In the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, India had won 70 medals (16 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze) to finish eighth in the standings. PTI AYG PDS PDS