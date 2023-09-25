Asian Games: Roshibina Devi assures India of Wushu bronze

Hangzhou (China), Sep 25 (PTI) India was assured of another medal in the ongoing Asian Games on Monday, as Naorem Roshibina Devi qualified for the semi-finals in the Women's 60 kg Wushu (Sanda), thus assuring herself a bronze.

She outplayed her opening opponent in the quarterfinal, Aiman Karshyga of Kazakhstan, convincingly.

Roshibina Devi happens to be a bronze medallist from the last edition in Jakarta in the same category.

Notably, she was a gold medalist in the same category at the 2019 South Asian Games in Kathmandu-Pokhara. PTI AYG KHS KHS