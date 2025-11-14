Asian Games silver winner Kartik accepts 3-year doping ban from USADA in tests this year

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Asian Games silver medallist long distance runner Kartik Kumar has accepted a three-year ban from the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after testing positive for a range of banned anabolic agents during out-of-competition tests.

After receiving information from a tipster, the USADA performed an out-of-competition test on Kumar, who was training in the United States, on February 27 this year. Another follow-up out-of-competition test was done on March 19.

"Kartik Kumar, of Saharanpur, India, an athlete in the sport of track and field, has accepted a three-year period of ineligibility for an anti-doping rule violation after testing positive for multiple prohibited substances during an out-of-competition test as the result of a tip," the USADA said on Thursday.

"We’re so grateful for tips, like the one in this case, that allow us to conduct the investigations and testing necessary to root out threats to fair sport,” said USADA CEO Travis T Tygart in the statement.

“It’s essential that we protect this process and the people who courageously help ensure accountability in sport.” The 26-year-old Kumar had won a silver medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games in China in 2023 with a time of 28 minutes and 15.38 seconds.

Kumar's three-year period of ineligibility began on April 10, 2025, the date his provisional suspension was imposed.

In addition, Kumar has been disqualified from all competitive results obtained on and subsequent to February 27, 2025, the date his first positive sample was collected, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes.

"Kumar tested positive for metandienone metabolites 17α-methyl-5β-androstane-3α, 17β-diol, 17β-methyl-5β-androst-1-ene-3α, 17α-diol (epimetendiol) and long-term metabolite 17β-hydroxymethyl-17α-methyl-18-nor-androst-1,4,13-trien-3-one; stanozolol metabolites 3′-hydroxystanozolol and 16β-hydroxyst anozolol; and clostebol metabolite 4-chloro-3α-hydroxy-androst-4-en-17-one, as the result of the urine sample collected on February 27, 2025.

"Additionally, Kumar’s urine sample was also analyzed using a specialized test known as Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometry (IRMS), that unequivocally differentiates between anabolic androgenic steroids (AAS) naturally produced by the body and AAS of synthetic origin. The IRMS analysis was consistent with the exogenous origin of testosterone and/or its metabolites in Kumar’s sample." USADA collected a follow-up urine sample from Kumar out of competition on March 19, 2025, which was also positive for metandienone metabolites 17β-methyl-5β-androst-1-ene-3α, 17α-diol (epimetendiol), 17-epimethandienone, long-term metabolite 17β-hydroxymethyl-17α-methyl-18-nor-androst-1,4,13-trien-3-one, and 6β-hydroxymethandienone.

"In accordance with the rules, Kumar’s two positive tests were considered a single violation because he had not yet been notified of the first positive test at the time he provided his second sample.

"Metandienone, stanozolol, clostebol, testosterone, and their metabolites are Prohibited Substances in the class of Anabolic Agents and are prohibited at all times under the USADA Protocol for Olympic and Paralympic Movement Testing, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee National Anti-Doping Policy, and the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules, all of which have adopted the World Anti-Doping Code and the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List.

Under Article 10.8.1 of the World Anti-Doping Code, an athlete who faces an anti-doping rule violation that carries a period of ineligibility of four or more years, may receive a one-year sanction reduction if the athlete admits the violation and accepts the asserted sanction within 20 days of notification of the alleged anti-doping rule violation charge.

As per the rule, Kumar qualified for a one-year reduction to the otherwise applicable four-year period of ineligibility. PTI PDS PDS DDV