Asian Individual: Murali Karthikeyan beats Grebnev to stay in joint lead

Al Ain (UAE) May 11 (PTI) Grandmaster Murali Karthikeyan made sure he stayed atop the tables, defeating Alexey Grebnev of Russia in the fifth round of the Asian Continental chess championship here on Sunday.

With 4.5 points in his kitty, Karthikeyan shares the lead with Bardiya Daneshvar of Iran, who defeated the other overnight co-leader P. Iniyan of India.

It was a bad day for the top seed and rating favourite Nihal Sarin as he lost his first game in the event to Russian Sergei Lobanov.

The Indian remained on three points after the loss, and it looks like a very long road ahead for Sarin if he has to make a comeback.

In the women's section, Srija Seshadri continued her dream run and defeated Xeniya Balabayeva of Kazakhstan. Anastasia Bodnaruk of Russia drew with Mongolian Mungunzul Bat-Erdene to share the lead with Srija on 4.5 points.

Among other Indians in the fray, top-rated Vantika Agarwal remained within striking distance of the leaders on four points following a victory against countrymate B Savitha Shri.

Important results (Round 5 Open) (Indians unless specified): Murali Karthikeyan (4.5) beat Alexey Grebnev (Fid, 3.5); Daneshvar Bardiya (Iri, 4.5) beat P Iniyan (3.5); Nihal Sarin (3) lost to Sergei Lobanov (Fid, 4); Madaminov Mukhiddin (Uzb, 3.5) drew with Vokhidov Shamsiddin (Uzb, 3.5); Huang Renjie (Chn, 3.5) drew with Leon Luke Mendonca (3.50); Puranik Abhimanyu (3.5) drew with G B Harshavardhan (3.5); M Pranesh (4) beat Akhilbay, Imangali (Kaz, 3); L R Srihari (3.5) drew with Pranav Anand (3.5); Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son (Vie, 3) drew with A R Ilamparthi (3); Agmanov Zhandos (Kaz, 3) drew with Abhijeet Gupta (3); V Karthik (3.5) beat Shubin Kirill (FID, 2.5).

Women: Anastasia Bodnaruk (Fid, 4.5) drew with Mungunzul Bat-Erdene (Mgl, 4.5); Srija Seshadri (4.5) beat Zeniya Balabayeva (Kaz, 3.5); Song Yuxin (Chn, 4) drew with Leya Garifullina (Fid, 4); Gunina Valentina (Fid, 3.5) drew with Alinasab Mobina (Iri, 3.5); Nurman Alua (Kaz, 3) lost to Olga Girya (Fid, 4); B Savitha Shri (3) lost to Vantika Agrawal (4); Tokhirjonova Gulrukhbegim UZb, 4) beat Rakshitta Ravi (3); Bayasgalan Khishigbaatar (Uzb, 3) lost to P V Nandhidhaa (4); Khamdamova Afruza (Uzb, 4) beat Arshiya Das (3); Liya Kurmangaliyeva (Uzb, 3.5) drew with Padmini Rout (3).