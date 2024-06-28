Asian Jr squash: Aadya to face Goushika in all-Indian girls'' final; Shiven in boys'' title round

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The second seeded Aadya Budhia will face compatriot Goushika M in an all-Indian under-13 girls' final of the 31st Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Islamabad on Saturday.

India will have their representation in the boys' Under-15 title round through Shiven Agarwal after he defeated fourth seeded local challenger Nouman Khan 5-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-0 in the semifinals on Friday.

Aadya defeated sixth seed Chiu Hau Ching of Hong Kong 11-4, 11-7, 4-11, 12-10 in the last-four stage, while fourth seed Goushika beat Malaysian ninth seed Maisarah Binti Mohd Khairul Nizam 11-6, 6-11, 5-11, 11-7, 11-6. PTI UNG DDV