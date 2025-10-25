Sports

Asian junior badminton: Lakshya Rajesh in semis along with four Indians

NewsDrum Desk
Chengdu (China), Oct 25 (PTI) Lakshya Rajesh stunned top seed Lalita Sattayathadakoon and led the march of five Indians into the semifinals of the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Championships here.

The highlight of the day came from Lakshya, who produced a spirited fightback to upset top seed Lalita of Thailand 11-21, 21-16, 21-19 in the U-17 girls’ singles quarterfinals.

Joining Lakshya in the last four is sixth seed Diksha Sudhakar, who powered past Indonesia’s Raisya Affatunisa 21-17, 21-8 in another commanding display.

In the boys’ singles, Jagsher Singh Khangurra continued his fine form with a straight-game victory over Zhan Shing Yui of Hong Kong China, winning 21-13, 21-14.

In doubles, India’s Jangjeet Singh Kajla and Jananika Ramesh advanced to the U-17 mixed doubles semifinals following the retirement of their Chinese opponents.

Earlier, top-seeded Shaina Manimuthu eased into the U-15 girls’ singles semifinals with a 21-14, 21-16 win over Japan’s Yubuki Azumaya. PTI UNG AT AT