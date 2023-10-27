Asian Mountain Bike Cycling Championship: Chinese Taipei and Thailand bag medals in downhill cycling

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 27 (PTI) Chinese Taipei and Thailand on Friday emerged victorious in an incredible display of downhill cycling prowess at the Asian Mountain Bike Cycling Championship currently underway in the scenic Ponmudi hill region in this southern district of Kerala.

The championship, being held in Kerala for the first time, serves as a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics, drawing global interest.

In the elite men's downhill category, Sheng Shan Chian of Chinese Taipei blazed his way to the gold medal, navigating the challenging one-and-a-half-kilometre rocky and steep track in an impressive two minutes and 20 seconds.

The organisers said Thailand's Vipavee Deekaballes dominated the elite women's downhill, clinching the gold with a timing of two minutes and 43 seconds.

"The downhill category also witnessed remarkable feats by Methasit Boonsane of Thailand, who secured the silver medal in the men's category, and Indonesia's Rendy Varera Sanjaya, who took home the bronze," the organisers said in a release.

It said that among the women, Indonesian riders Milatul Khaqimah and Riskaa Amelia Agustina secured the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

"India's women riders, Hamom Urbashi Devi and Anissa Lamere, showcased their talent by finishing fifth and seventh," it added.

The medals were presented to the winners by Rajeev Kumar Choudhary, the Director of the State Sports and Youth Affairs Department, and S S Sudhish Kumar, the treasurer of the Cycling Federation of India and President of the Kerala Cycling Association.

Winners here will secure a coveted ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics, adding to the competition's intensity.

The action-packed schedule for Saturday, October 28 promises six finals, the organisers said.

Cyclists will vie for victory in the under-23 and junior categories for both men and women in the cross-country Olympic finals, as well as the elite categories for men and women in the cross-country Olympic finals. PTI RRT RRT ANE