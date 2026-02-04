Asian Snooker: Haohui stops Advani in final

Doha, Feb 4 (PTI) Pankaj Advani’s hopes of retaining the title ended with a 1-4 loss to China’s Deng Haohui in the final of the Asian Snooker Championships here on Wednesday.

Put under pressure by the attacking Haohui, the three-time champion’s safety, his forte, too took a hit.

The Indian took the opening frame of the best-of-seven-frame contest with a brilliant 96 break. Thereafter, it was Haohui who began to dictate terms with some amazing potting.

He responded with a fine 68 in the second, beginning with a long red pot to the top left-hand pocket off his rival’s break.

Advani had a chance to force his way back, but missed a blue to the centre pocket when on a break of 17.

Needing no second invitation, the challenger closed out the frame.

In the third frame, Advani, with the reds scattered on the table, missed a long red. Haohui punished the Indian with a silken-smooth 106 break to go up 2-1.

Advani was unlucky in the fourth. He got a cannon on the black when he tried to position a red pot.

He resorted to safety, but left one red on. Haohui made a gritty 35 break under pressure to inch closer to victory.

The champion returned after a short break and played an attacking game, constructing a fine 60 break before losing position.

Haohui then came up with a brilliant 70 clearance to lay his hands on the trophy.

3 Indian women in last eight ==================== In the women’s section, a 10-red affair, three Indians – Amee Kamani, Keerthana Pandian and Anupama Ramachandran – advanced to the last-eight stage.

In the U-21 category for men, Aarav Sancheti topped Group ‘B’ to book his place in the knockout pre-quarterfinals.

Rahul Williams and Jabez Naveen Kumar, the other two Indians in the fray, failed to make the cut.

Results (Indians unless mentioned): Men: Final: Deng Haohui (Chn) bt Pankaj Advani 4-1 (0-126 (96), 101 (68) -17, 114 (106) -8, 65-22, 70 (70) -61 (60).

Women: Group A: Ho Yee Ki (HK) bt Aanya Patel 2-1 (39-22, 26-62 (30), 60-26).

Group C: Amee Kamani bt Chu Pui Ying (HK) 2-0 (49-18, 52-11); Ying bt Ishika Shah 2-0 (47-43, 67-33).

Group D: Keerthana Pandian bt So Man Yan (HK) 2-0 (51-31, 36-16); Wan Ka Kai (HK) bt Snenthra Babu 2-0 (51-29, 53-31). PTI UNG BS BS