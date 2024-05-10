Asian Team Squash: Senthilkumar, Rathika to headline Indian challenge

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Reigning men's national champion Velavan Senthilkumar and women's semi-finalist Rathika Seelan will spearhead the Indian contingent at the 22nd Asian Team Squash Championships to be held in Dalian, China, from June 12-16.

The 2023 National Games champion Abhay Singh, Rahul Baitha and Suraj Chand complete the men's line-up, while Pooja Arthi R, Sunita Patel and Janet Vidhi form the rest of the wome;’s squad, the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) announced on Friday after holding selection trials at the Indian Squash & Triathlon Academy in Chennai.

Following India's spectacular performance at the last Asian Games in Hangzhou – with the team securing five medals in a competitive field – the SRFI is focused on promoting younger players with an eye on the 2026 Asian Games in Japan and the sport's much-awaited Olympic debut in Los Angeles 2028.